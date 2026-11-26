It’s speculated that Edvinsson’s AAV will land anywhere in the $10-13 million range. As such, and based on Friedman’s reporting, it could be assumed Pavel Mintyukov (23) is the defenseman on the table for Anaheim. His contract carries a $7.2 million cap hit, so even with him included, the Ducks would need to take more off their books. Frank Vatrano would be the logical choice in that regard, as he’s struggled to stay in the nightly lineup since Joel Quenneville was hired as head coach, his AAV is $4.57 million, he’s only produced 14 points (8-6=14) in 63 games since the start of the 2025-26 season, and he’s been healthy-scratched for 13 of Anaheim’s 26 games in 2026-27.