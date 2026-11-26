Anaheim Ducks
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Report: Ducks 'Really Want to be In' on Simon Edvinsson, What a Trade Package Could Look Like
Clip from High Motor Hockey podcast episode 11 with thn.com/anaheim editors Derek Lee and Patrick Present
Rick Osentoski-Reuters Connect
Rick Osentoski-Reuters Connect
Nov 26, 2026 4:52 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 4:52 PM
Struggling with poor defensive metrics, Anaheim aims to anchor their blueline with Detroit's unsigned star. Which assets might the Ducks sacrifice to land the towering defenseman.
The 2026-27 NHL season has just passed the quarter mark for all of the 32 teams. The campaign to date has been a roller coaster for the Anaheim Ducks, as they’ve ridden their top-ranked power play and elite finishing to most of their wins, but have struggled mightily in the depth scoring, team defense, and goaltending departments.
Due to a tumultuous offseason, the Ducks have been forced to operate in a top-heavy fashion and dole out the majority of team responsibility to their youngest and most talented players. They ice the youngest roster in the NHL, highlighted by their blueline, where Jackson LaCombe is the elder statesman at 25 years of age.
For the Ducks to be successful this season, they were going to have to ride out the expected growing pains of the d-corps and defend as a true five-man unit, that is to say, cohesively, efficiently, and intelligently.
Things have not gone according to plan, as the Ducks are, yet again, as they have been for the majority of the past decade, one of the worst defensive teams in the NHL. To date in 2026-27, the Ducks have allowed the fifth-most goals against per game in the NHL (3.65) and the fourth-most expected goals against per 60 minutes at 5v5 (2.8).
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When a team is struggling in a certain department, naturally eyes fixate on external solutions in the form of acquisitions, specifically via trade. One name has been the most-discussed on the blueline market for the duration of the early stretch of the season because he remains without a contract and must sign within the next four days or he’d be rendered ineligible to play for the remainder of the 2026-27 NHL season: Simon Edvinsson.
Rick Osentoski-Reuters Connect
Rick Osentoski-Reuters Connect
Edvinsson (23) has two full NHL seasons under his belt for the Detroit Red Wings and four in North America. He’s one of the more refined young defensemen in the league, has a tantalizing skill set, and utilizes his 6-foot-6 frame on both sides of the puck. Given his age, he has the makeup of a top-pair defenseman in the NHL for the next decade-plus, which naturally has NHL teams lined up out the door for a chance to win the “Edvinsson Sweepstakes.”
The Ducks are reportedly as involved as any team, which makes sense given their poor defensive metrics of late.
“Anaheim, I think they have a young center on the board and perhaps more,” premier NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said on his latest ’32 Thoughts’ podcast. "I think this is a team where a defenseman would have to be involved just to manage the numbers. I don’t think Anaheim’s package is as strong as San Jose’s, but I think they really want to be in this.”
For the first time in recent memory, the Ducks are a cap team. With Ryan Poehling ($3.75 AAV) presently on LTIR, they have just $3.3 million in projected current cap space. They’d have to make a move just to activate him, and if they’re to acquire Edvinsson, they’d have to move out a considerable amount of salary to fit his potential cap hit under the ceiling.
It’s speculated that Edvinsson’s AAV will land anywhere in the $10-13 million range. As such, and based on Friedman’s reporting, it could be assumed Pavel Mintyukov (23) is the defenseman on the table for Anaheim. His contract carries a $7.2 million cap hit, so even with him included, the Ducks would need to take more off their books. Frank Vatrano would be the logical choice in that regard, as he’s struggled to stay in the nightly lineup since Joel Quenneville was hired as head coach, his AAV is $4.57 million, he’s only produced 14 points (8-6=14) in 63 games since the start of the 2025-26 season, and he’s been healthy-scratched for 13 of Anaheim’s 26 games in 2026-27.
The Ducks have a few players in the organization who could fall in the “young center” category. Roger McQueen (20) is the most enticing player who fits that bill. However, given his draft pedigree (10th overall in 2025) and seeming importance to the team’s present and future down the middle, one could surmise he may not be the one on the table. Other options could be Lucas Pettersson (35th in ’24), Ethan Procyszyn (68th in ’24), or Eric Nilson (45th in ’25).
It could likely be calculated that the Ducks would have to offer at least a first-round pick in any potential Edvinsson package as well. If all the above can be assumed, is Edvinsson enough of an upgrade over Mintyukov to justify the extension and acquisition cost?
Sergei Belski-Reuters Connect
Sergei Belski-Reuters Connect
Mintyukov has had a roller coaster start to his young career. He’s tallied 78 points (19-59=78) in 226 NHL games and has shown flashes of a quality top-four defenseman on both sides of the puck, but consistency has been elusive. He’s an instinctual defender and attacker, but had been forced to restrain himself in some aspects to remain in the nightly lineup with a consistent role through the latter two years of his ELC.
Whether by design or not, Mintyukov has been awarded a clear-cut top-four role on the Ducks’ blueline. With an elongated runway, Mintyukov has put together one of the better months in his career this November, which could be an indication that he’s turned a corner and could deliver on the promise displayed in his rookie year.
On top of the debate on whether the upgrade would be worth the price, there remains a question of whether adding Edvinsson would lead to much of a difference in terms of overall team defense. As stated, the problems with the team have stretched far beyond blueline personnel.
Though the Ducks have strung together three consecutive quality defensive performances (vs. Utah, vs. Seattle, vs. San Jose), poor team defense from all five on-ice players and poor goaltending have contributed to their current placement in the standings. Adding an excellent defenseman would certainly help in that regard, but to what extent remains a question.
The “Edvinsson Trade” saga seems to be nearing an end, and whichever team he ultimately lands on will likely have a top-four or top-pair blueliner for a very long time. If the Ducks are that team, it will be the first time they’d have landed a significant player to which they’ve been linked (in terms of national media rumors) since Pat Verbeek took over as general manager in February 2022. It’s also worth noting that Verbeek was a member of the Detroit Red Wings organization as assistant general manager when the Wings drafted Edvinsson (6th in ’21) five years ago.
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