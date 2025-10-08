THN Anaheim's 2025-26 Ducks Predictions

After what felt like a never-ending offseason, the 2025-26 NHL regular season is upon us. The Anaheim Ducks’ front office had a busy offseason, overhauling much of the roster and coaching staff, while extending three core pieces to multi-year contract extensions (Mason McTavish, Jackson LaCombe, Lukas Dostal).

The team has big plans for the upcoming season, but how do we at THN.com/Anaheim think the season will go for the 2025-25 iteration of the Anaheim Ducks?

Points Leader (Forward)

Patrick: Leo Carlsson-This will be the second year in a row that I predict Carlsson to finish the season atop the Ducks’ scoring leaders list. We’re all anticipating a Carlsson breakout to come eventually (it simply has to if the Ducks are ever going to realize their potential and compete for Stanley Cups), and glancing at some of the NHL’s current European superstars (Leon Draisaitl, David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov, Aleksander Barkov), it’s not uncommon for a 100-150 game adjustment period to the NHL, followed by a significant breakout in year three.

If he can continue his play from the games leading up to and following last year’s “4 Nations Faceoff,” he’ll be on the path to becoming the star he’s projected to become. I’m predicting 65 points from Leo Carlsson.

Derek: Leo Carlsson-Pretty easy choice for me with Carlsson having his second half breakout last season and showing during preseason that he can turn things on in an instant.

As Anaheim’s No. 1 center, he’ll get plenty of ice time and it looks like he’ll be a regular part of the penalty kill, too, which could lead to some shorthanded points.

I was quite ambitious in predicting 80 points for Carlsson during one of our summer recordings, I’m not going to back down from that now.

Points Leader (Defenseman)

Patrick: Jackson LaCombe-This is the biggest layup in this entire exercise. LaCombe just inked a big-money contract extension, and teams typically don’t sign deals like that to not play said player as much as they can. As enticing and exciting as Pavel Mintyukov and Olen Zellweger are, LaCombe is the Ducks’ all-situations #1 defenseman. One of those situations will be top-of-the-umbrella point-man on the team's top power play unit, where he’ll likely have the longest leash imaginable and the unit’s success rate has nowhere to go but up from a league-worst 11.8% clip in 2024-25.

Derek: Jackson LaCombe-Another fairly easy choice here with LaCombe coming off a 40+ point season in his sophomore year. Like Carlsson, he’s going to get ample ice time and will be at the head of the Ducks’ no. 1 power play unit. If he can build off of last season’s strong performance, there’s no reason why he can’t hit 50–or even 60–points this season.

Goals Leader

Patrick: Chris Kreider-Kreider had the worst statistical season of his 13-year NHL career in 2024-25, a season riddled with injuries, including back spasms, a broken hand, and a spell of vertigo. He still managed to pot 22 goals, a number that would have co-led the Ducks last season. If one were to buy any semblance of a bounce-back, as I clearly am, he could easily net 30 goals in a new environment, under a quality coaching staff, and surrounded by some of the most talented young players in the NHL.

Derek: Cutter Gauthier-With his wicked release, Gauthier had a strong second half during the 2024-25 season while playing alongside Carlsson and followed that up with a terrific showing at the IIHF World Championship.

While he is projected to start on the second line and second power play unit, I think that the way he will be utilized offensively will still allow him to pick his spots, even if he isn’t on the top line or top PP unit. After reaching the 20-goal mark last season without regular power play time, there’s no reason he can’t hit the 30-goal mark this season while having that added benefit.

Breakout Player

Patrick: Leo Carlsson-For all the reasons I stated above, this will be Carlsson’s category to lose until further notice. However, I’d like to take this time to highlight Mason McTavish, who is my runner-up. McTavish’s defensive metrics have been poor for the duration of his three-year NHL career. Still, toward the end of last season, when his offense picked up to the tune of 33 points (16-17=33) in his final 36 games, his defense improved as well, particularly in defensive zone coverage.

The Ducks will be deploying an overhauled D-zone coverage scheme, but it’s built more on instinctual reads and quick support along the walls, areas where McTavish thrives most. He’s projected to start the season on a line with Cutter Gauthier on one wing (another candidate for this category), with whom he’d shown instant chemistry a year ago, and newly acquired, detailed veteran Mikael Granlund, who can create on the cycle and rush. Unlikely to draw opposing checking assignments, look for this line to turn some heads with their production.

Derek: If not for Carlsson, this category could have been occupied by a few different players. Gauthier, McTavish and Olen Zellweger are players who come to mind for me. But Carlsson has the biggest opportunity share and will likely grab hold of it. With better finishing from his teammates and himself, Carlsson’s stellar play will be validated by tangible evidence on the stat sheet.

Standings Prediction

Patrick: Since the COVID-shortened seasons of 2019-20 and 2020-21, the threshold to make the playoffs in the Western Conference has been no less than 95 points. That would equate to a 15-point increase in the standings for the Ducks, following a year in which they made a 21-point increase. Though it’s the Ducks’ stated goal to qualify for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it’s not an impossible feat, it’s a bit too lofty for my taste.

However, I will predict a still-significant step forward in the standings. I have the Ducks finishing with 90 points and placing fifth in the Pacific Division, tenth in the Western Conference, and 18th in the overall NHL standings.

Derek: I’m in the same boat as Patrick. While the Ducks, staff and players alike, have set making the playoffs as their goal for this season, I think they will just miss out and end up somewhere in the ballpark that the Blue Jackets did last season.

Boldest Prediction

Patrick: Lukas Dostal will be a Vezina finalist

The torch has been passed, the keys to the crease at Honda Center have been handed over, and fresh off a contract extension, Dostal will be the tenth-highest-paid goaltender in the NHL for the 2025-26 season. He’s stated his fondness for the Ducks’ new defensive zone coverage scheme, and an offseason focus of his was to work on his rebound control.

Predictability of where shots are to come from and trust that, in theory, he will always have a defending teammate in the net front vicinity, catering to his strengths as a goaltender: angles, anticipation, tracking. If the Ducks are anywhere near the playoff bubble, Dostal likely will have had a terrific season and improved traditional statistics to match his already above-average underlying numbers.

Derek: Beckett Sennecke will spend the entire season with the Ducks and play in 40+ games

There’s bold predictions and then there’s air-head predictions. This might be an air-head prediction. While it’s unknown just how long Sennecke’s leash with the Ducks will be, it’s clear that they believe he has earned the opportunity to be on the NHL roster. It’s difficult to see how he can work his way up from a fourth line role unless he truly outplays several of his teammates, but head coach Joel Quenneville described him as a “wildcard” who can be used in all situations and play with anybody.

