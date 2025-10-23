Boston Bruins Newest Lines Ahead Of Game Against Anaheim Ducks

The Boston Bruins woke up this morning needing to win a hockey game. They've lost five straight games, all in regulation, and four of those came by just one goal.

The frustration's built, with Morgan Geekie discussing it after the game on Tuesday night.

"It can only be encouraging for so long, right?" Geekie said. "This one stings. It's just like, we toss a few away on the road trip, and we're undisciplined, and our power play is not working. And then tonight, our penalty kill does an awesome job, and then our power play gets one in the third period, and we battle back, and it just doesn't go our way at the end.

"At some point, something's gotta give. I think we just gotta figure out how to play a full 60."

Tonight, the Anaheim Ducks roll into town. The Ducks play a heavy, strong game with some good speed to go with it in their top six.

Boston's third line of Tanner Jeannot, Fraser Minten, and Mikey Eyssimont struggled recently after a hot start.

Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm isn't hesitating to shake things up. Jeffrey Viel had a noticeable game Tuesday, physically inserting himself and making it hard for the Florida Panthers to deal with him.

As a result, the Bruins are meshing the bottom six. Viel swaps places with Eyssimont, an attempt to spark the previous third line while the top six remains unchanged.

Defensively, it appears Hampus Lindholm will remain out against his former team, but the defense rotated around a lot, seemingly signifying there's a chance he can go.

Here's the full lineup for tonight's game:

Forwards:

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Jeffrey Viel

Mikey Eyssimont - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Extras: John Beecher, Marat Khusnutdinov

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov - Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan - Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo starts in goal.

Extra: Hampus Lindholm (Injured)