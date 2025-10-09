Boston Bruins Reveal Lineup For 2025-26 Home Opener Against Chicago Blackhawks

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks tonight for Boston's 2025-26 home opener.
The Bruins played last night, taking down the Washington Capitals 3-1 behind David Pastrnak's three-point performance and Jeremy Swayman's sparkling debut.
The Blackhawks, meanwhile, enter coming off a tight 3-2 loss at the hands of the two-time Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday.
Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm revealed that Joonas Korpisalo would start between the pipes for Boston, while no other lineup changes would be occurring.
Here's how that lineup will look:
Forwards:
Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha - Casey Mittelstadt - Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont
Marat Khusnutdinov - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic
Defense & Starting Goalie:
Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju
Joonas Korpisalo