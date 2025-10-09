Boston Bruins Reveal Lineup For 2025-26 Home Opener Against Chicago Blackhawks

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins host the Chicago Blackhawks tonight for Boston's 2025-26 home opener.

The Bruins played last night, taking down the Washington Capitals 3-1 behind David Pastrnak's three-point performance and Jeremy Swayman's sparkling debut.

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, enter coming off a tight 3-2 loss at the hands of the two-time Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm revealed that Joonas Korpisalo would start between the pipes for Boston, while no other lineup changes would be occurring.

Here's how that lineup will look:

Forwards:

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha - Casey Mittelstadt - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo