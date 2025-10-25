Boston Bruins Snap Six-Game Losing Streak, Beat First-Place Colorado Avalanche 3-2

The Boston Bruins, behind Jeremy Swayman's strong play, snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Saturday afternoon inside TD Garden.

Talk about a win the Boston just desperately needed. The Bruins did more than enough to beat the Western Conference-leading Avalanche. They set a new season high in blocked shots with 33 blocked shots

Jeremy Swayman led the way for Boston, dealing with the ever-dangerous Avalanche offense, keeping their damage heavily limited while under long, heavy duress. He made 31 saves in the victory.

Mason Lohrei, who received heavy criticism following Thursday's defeat to the Anaheim Ducks, responded with three assists on Boston's first three goals.

First Period:

The game picked up where last week's matchup in Denver left off. Colorado's speed and skill dominated early, leading to a tic-tac-toe goal for the Avs just 4:26 into the game.

Cale Makar found Nathan MacKinnon, who hit Artturi Lehkonen in front for a one-timer that Swayman couldn't keep out.

The game turned after roughly 12 or so minutes of Colorado dominance. Swayman kept making save after save, as Colorado led shots 10-1 at one point.

Then, with 5:44 to go in the first, Viktor Arvidsson banked in his first goal as a Bruin from below the goal line.

Notably, Casey Mittelstadt's playmaking showed up again as he set up Lohrei for the initial chance. Then, Lohrei ripped one without hesitation, allowing for Arvidsson to get two tries on the rebound.

39 seconds later, Boston scored again to take a 2-1 lead on a stunned Avalanche squad.

Lohrei sent the breakout pass that beat defenders. Then, what a rush by Tanner Jeannot, leading a two-on-one up the ice. Then the pass is just perfect to Mikey Eyssimont, who ripped the one-timer home.

Boston kept pushing, and nearly made it 3-1 on a man advantage but could not convert. Still, Boston took considerable momentum and a much-needed lead into the first intermission.

Second Period:

Boston kept firm control, not backing down one inch. They had a second power play, and again wreaked some havoc, but again couldn't find that insurance marker.

From the time of Lohrei's goal until there was 12:56 left in the second period, Boston outshot Colorado 9-4. They were outskating one of, if not the best team in the league.

Eventually, the Avalanche reasserted themselves, aided by a pair of power plays. Still, Swayman was not allowing a thing.

Colorado once again went a long run of control, with Boston posting no more than three shots while the Avalanche posted 12 of them.

Still, Boston's superstar goaltender kept them up. Kept buying them time to maybe find an insurance marker.

With 1:14 to go, Swayman made a fantastic save on a Brent Burns one-timer to keep it 2-1 Boston, with Swayman sliding side-to-side to make the save.

That save allowed for Morgan Geekie to catch the Avalanche napping, and with under five seconds to go, Geekie made it 3-1 Bruins, a gigantic insurance marker.

99 times out of 100, nobody pursues that puck hard. Instead, Geekie did, aided by a recent change. He skated hard, won the puck, and fooled Wedgewood and stuffed it.

With Jack Edwards in the house, you might say Wedgewood was taking a nap. Just like that, Boston found their much-needed insurance goal with 4.5 seconds left in the second period.

Third Period:

Entering the third period up 3-1 and carrying a six-game losing streak, Boston had something of a self-imposed mandate to hang on and win this game.

They came out ready to scratch and claw for every puck and every battle, desperate to snap this skid.

Boston earned a quick power play after Burns took a very hard chop/jamming his stick into Swayman, causing a huge scrum.

Burns received the only penalty, deservedly so. However, Just seconds into the man advantage, Boston gave up a two-on-one which Swayman stopped.

But, Parker Kelly crashed the net hard, and Charlie McAvoy went after him.

Just like Burns, McAvoy received the penalty as he was the one to kick off the fracas.

Colorado pushed hard during the 1:41 of four-on-four hockey, but once again, Swayman shut the door. He was not going to let just anything beat him.

Boston kept on blocking shots, too. For every shot Colorado got through, Boston blocked one, too. Still, Colorado kept on pushing.

Swayman made an unbelievable save on a Jack Drury redirection with two minutes and change to play, as he kicked his left pad out after he had been moving left-to-right for an acrobatic save that took away any chance for Colorado to come back.

Arturri Lehkonen scored a consolation marker with 18 seconds left with a wicked redirection in front, but it wasn't enough.

The Bruins snapped their six-game skid, handing the Avalanche their first regulation loss this season.

Boston's back in action Monday night in Ottawa.