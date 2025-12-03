Bruins Beaten 5-4 By Detroit Red Wings; Another Injury

The Boston Bruins (15-13-0) fell 5-4 to the Detroit Red Wings (14-11-2) on Tuesday night in Little Caesars Arena.

The loss sends the Bruins from second place in the Atlantic Division down into fourth in the division, and outside a playoff spot.

That's how compact things are, and just how important that extra point for Detroit was on Saturday night in Boston.

Of the things that didn't go Boston's way, Jeremy Swayman struggled tonight. Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm pulled him early in the third period after Detroit scored their fifth of the game. Swayman made 18 saves.

Elsewhere, Michael Callahan exited the game after the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return. Another defensive call-up could be on the way tomorrow for the Bruins.

Just an uncharacteristic night for Swayman. James van Riemsdyk beat him clean on a break early in the first. Later that period, Moritz Seider beat him through a screen.

Early in the second, three separate Bruins whiffed on clearing a puck before Alex DeBrincat squeaked one through Swayman for a commanding 3-0 lead just over 21 minutes into the game.

As per usual, Boston fought back, not laying down for one second.

Jonathan Aspirot scored his first-career NHL goal with a one-timed slap shot that eked by John Gibson.

Just over four minutes later, Alex Steeves scored his first of the game, continuing to prove he's a legitimate NHL player with clear scoring upside.

It took all of 37 seconds for the good vibes and comeback hopes to get quashed.

Then, the Bruins broke down defensively. Nobody picked up Ben Chiarot off the rush, and Dylan Larkin fed him the puck in the slot. Chiarot beat Swayman clean through a screen, and it was 4-2 Detroit. The score held into the third period.

Hampus Lindholm took an early third-period penalty, and Detroit made the Bruins play. A stunning passing play resulted in Lucas Raymond scoring a one-timer into an open net.

Sturm pulled Swayman, a decision likely rooted in getting his goaltender rest and to wake his team up.

The decision paid off. Joonas Korpisalo played excellently in relief, making some highlight reel stops amongst his nine total saves.

As for the Bruins, they fought back. Unfortunately, they just took too long to score.

Marat Khusnutdinov scored off a gorgeous setup from Hampus Lindholm. All Khusnutdinov had to do was deflect it up and in with his backhand.

Boston kept pushing, but ultimately couldn't find the next goal until it was much too late.

Steeves scored with 11.2 seconds left with a bullet of a shot, showing how talented he is. He could be a real gem for the Bruins this season.

Steeves is tied for fourth-most goals for the Bruins with five. He's there in just 12 games played.

It was too little, too late. The Bruins lost, but did show the fighter DNA baked into them.

Boston's next game comes on Thursday at home against Jim Montgomery and the St. Louis Blues. It marks Montgomery's first game back in Boston after being fired last season in November.