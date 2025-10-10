Bruins Depth Comes Through As Boston Sinks Chicago 4-3 In Overtime

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins (2-0-0) defeated the Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-1) 4-3 in overtime on Thursday night inside TD Garden. 21-year-old Fraser Minten won it for the Bruins after a frenetic overtime.

The game was Boston's home opener, and it equally served as a confidence-building win for these Bruins.

"Those are the kinds of wins you need to build something," said Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm postgame. "It’s not always pretty, but the guys got the job done."

Tanner Jeannot and Elias Lindholm echoed those sentiments.

As all three men said, it wasn't pretty. Hampus Lindholm exited the game midway through the first period, and did not return. Sturm said it seems minor, but he's undergoing additional testing tomorrow morning.

Still, Boston found a way through.

The scoring opened less than four minutes in, when Casey Mittelstadt jammed home a loose puck.

Describing that goal as Mittelstadt jamming in a loose puck does the whole play a disservice. Mittelstadt first makes a perfect breakout pass to Viktor Arvidsson. Arvidsson then puts on the moves, while Mittelstadt follows his pass to the net, where Arvidsson sent the puck to.

Just a perfect give-and-go with some nice pizazz from Arvidsson's slick dangle.

The lead lasted less than five minutes, as Nikita Zadorov turned it over on a breakout, leading to an absolute howitzer from Connor Bedard to tie the game at one.

The score held until early in the second period when Louis Crevier flung a puck on goal that deflected off Jeannot and in, giving Chicago a 2-1 lead.

Midway through the period, Jeannot got the goal back, scoring his first for the Bruins.

This goal came as a result of an elite forecheck from the entire Bruins third line. Mikey Eyssimont eventually landed with the puck and skated hard around, firing a shot that wreaked havoc. Jeannot's physicality and strength allowed him to slam in a game-tying goal.

Again, the score held into the third period. But, Chicago took two penalties consecutively, one a face-off violation on former Bruin Nick Foligno, gift-wrapping a two-minute five-on-three at the tail end of the second period, bleeding the two-man advantage for almost a minute into the third period.

Boston needed just 15 seconds of the third period to take a 3-2 lead.

The power play kept it very simple. Just a great tic-tac-toe passing play that got a little tricky, but Elias Lindholm buried anyway. The goal made it two straight games with a power play goal for the Bruins.

It took two minutes and seven seconds for the Blackhawks to tie the game on a defensive breakdown. Andre Burakovsky netted his first for Chicago, scoring the goal that ultimately sent this game to overtime.

Joonas Korpisalo played a solid game, turning away 21 shots from Chicago, but none were better than his stop on Frank Nazar in overtime.

This clip slows it down, but a ridiculous paddle save in overtime to keep Boston alive, which allowed Fraser Minten to have his moment.

Just a perfect way to end the night. Minten is going to be a very good player in this league for a very long time. He played a very sound, responsible game for Boston all night long, and continues to earn Sturm's full trust, evidenced by his overtime shift.

Boston is off tomorrow, but hosts the Buffalo Sabres (0-1-0) on Saturday night.