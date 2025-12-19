Bruins Fall On Home Ice; Former BU Star Scores First NHL Goal In TD Garden

The Boston Bruins (20-15-0) lost 3-1 inside TD Garden on Thursday night to the Edmonton Oilers (17-12-6).

The game lacked goals, but throughout the contest, it was a hard-fought game. The difference ultimately came down to special teams.

The Bruins and Oilers both notched a first period power play goal, but the Oilers' penalty kill iced the game in the third period with a back-breaking shorthanded goal.

Postgame, Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm did not hold back on the officiating, telling reporters just what he thought of some calls, both bad and missed.

"It's a long season," Sturm said. "[The refs] are traveling a lot too; they have a lot of games, just like us. So, players have off nights. I think referees have some off nights too."

Pavel Zacha's first-period goal provided the real highlight of the night for Boston.

Talk about a gorgeous goal, showing how many different ways this Boston power play can burn you. While Charlie McAvoy carries out, the four Bruins' forwards fan out. Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak set up along the wall in neutral ice. Zacha and Elias Lindholm wait in their own zone, then explode forward.

McAvoy curls and drops to Zacha, who comes flying through the neutral zone. A set, pre-designed play from Boston's power play coach, Steve Spott. With one defender beaten, it's a 4-on-3. Edmonton's flat-footed, and giving respect to Geekie and Pastrnak, cheat a step to the outside.

Zacha and Lindholm exploit it with speed, executing a gorgeous give-and-go, with Zacha undressing Tristan Jarry for Boston's lone tally.

One of those goals you can look at and say, "That's exactly how Spott drew it up>"

In the second period, former Boston University star Quinn Hutson scored his first career NHL goal and point against the Bruins inside TD Garden.

The goal became the winning one, with Edmonton's backup netminder Calvin Pickard shutting the door after Jarry left injured.

The Bruins return to action Saturday night in Boston against the Vancouver Canucks.