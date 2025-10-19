Bruins Gameday Shakeup: Mittelstadt Scratched, Hampus Lindholm Out Against Utah

The Boston Bruins are a desperate team tonight, looking to put a three-game skid to bed in Utah against the Utah Mammoth.

Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm made his displeasure with his top six clear yesterday, and followed through on his words in a big way.

He told the Boston Globe's Kevin Paul Dupont that Casey Mittelstadt will be healthy-scratched in favor of Marat Khusnutdinov.

It's the first major eyebrow-raising decision from the rookie head coach, but it'd be hard to argue with. Despite flashes of elite playmaking, consistent play has eluded Mittelstadt so far.

As a result, Sturm opted to scratch his second-line center.

He told reporters in Utah the following:

“I think today is a speed game. That is why a guy like [Khusnutdinov] is in,” Sturm said. “What I want to see is a response today. We are better than that. It is a work in [progress], though. A lot of moving pieces, new coach, new system. I get all that. We just have to find a way to buy in as quick as possible.”

Additionally, Hampus Lindholm draws back out, but it's solely to manage his injury as he eases back to full operation.

Sturm said the team is just trying to be careful, and it allows Jordan Harris to return to the lineup, and his speed will fit with the game.

Additionally, Joonas Korpisalo gets the nod between the pipes for his third start of the season, as expected with the back-to-back.

Pavel Zacha will likely play center for this first time this season tonight.