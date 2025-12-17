Bruins Lock In & Defeat The Utah Mammoth 4-1 Behind Another Geekie Star Performance

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins (20-14-0) won their 20th game of the season, surviving a sleepy start to defeat the Utah Mammoth (16-16-3) 4-1 on Tuesday night inside TD Garden.

With a five-game home stand beginning tonight, the Bruins did what anyone does during the Holiday season. They came home, and immediately turned to their favorite comforts.

That comfort came from another elite performance by Jeremy Swayman and Morgan Geekie, who once again scored two goals in this contest. Geekie's two goals marked his fifth multi-goal performance of the season in game number 34.

Geekie's first came on a power play late in the first period, tying the game at one after Barrett Hayton's goal on the man advantage earlier in the first.

The goal showcased Geekie's lethal shot, while also showing off how well David Pastrnak can pass the puck. Truly an unbelievably dominant showcase from the Bruins' superstar duo, one that will consistently deliver. The goal kept the game tied through the end of the first 20 minutes, a period dominated by Utah.

Boston themselves said they fell victim to the usual first-game-back-home-after-a-long-road-trip game, something that's plagued virtually every NHL team at any point in time.

Escaping the period tied after allowing 13 shots and only mustering seven felt like a win.

It took 23 seconds of the second period to give Boston the lead, one they wouldn't relinquish.

The Bruins allowed all of three shots on goal the entire second frame, while putting eight on Vitek Vanecek, Utah's starting goaltender.

Still, despite all the pressure and chances, Boston failed to break through to go up 3-1 before the second period ended.

With the game at just 2-1 entering the third period, there was true tension, with Boston desperate for an insurance tally.

It took some time, but just beyond the midway point of the third, Casey Mittelstadt found the goal Boston needed.

Right place, right time for Mittelstadt. With how good his setup pass for Pavel Zacha was, he deserved the goal. Boston took the fortunate bounce, and made it count.

From that moment on, the result was never in doubt. Boston would win, with Swayman not one to cough up a multi-goal lead late this season.

With just under four minutes to go, Mikey Eyssimont solidified his place on the highlight reel around the league.

The goal shows off Eyssimont at his very best, using killer speed to make a play. The goal itself's a total beauty, undressing Vanecek in the process.

Any notion of a crazy Utah comeback died on his stick. The only notable event of the final four minutes came when Alex Steeves and Sean Durzi scrapped while the TD Garden DJ played "Feliz Navidad" in the final 30 seconds.

The win propels Boston ahead of the Montreal Canadiens and the Tampa Bay Lightning, but Boston remains one point behind the Detroit Red Wings for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Swayman again allowed just one goal in the victory, making 20 saves, with 12 coming in the first period. Vanecek, meanwhile, allowed three goals on 24 shots.

The win also marked a fifth in the last six games for the Bruins, who continue to roll and keep themselves firmly in the playoff equation. All five wins have come by 3+ goals.

Next up for the Bruins is Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night in TD Garden.