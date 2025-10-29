Bruins Roar Back From Early Deficit, Blow Past Islanders 5-2

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins (5-7-0) started slow in the first period, but stormed back in the last two periods and to take over the game and beat the New York Islanders (4-4-1) 5-2 on Tuesday night in TD Garden.

Fresh off a 7-2 defeat last night to the Ottawa Senators, the Bruins rose from a 2-0 deficit to subdue the Islanders, snapping New York's five-game point streak (4-0-1). It's a very rousing comeback for Boston, one that the team hopes to use as a springboard for the rest of the season.

The Bruins' special teams, especially the penalty kill, stole the show throughout the comeback after a rough night last night. The kill denied all five New York man advantages, including a four-minute double minor.

The power play, meanwhile, struck twice in the come-from-behind victory.

Joonas Korpisalo also played his best game of the season, keeping out 33 shots in the victory. Multiple times, it could be said that Korpisalo was Boston's best killer, something Boston needed at times.

Ilya Sorokin's early-season woes with the Islanders continued, as he stopped just 17 shots in defeat.

First Period:

The first period could not have gone any worse for the Bruins, with Boston picking up where they left off in Ottawa last night.

The Islanders ran the Bruins overly early.

Bo Horvat ripped one off the rush just 1:08 into the game, stunning Boston and the crowd. Jonathan Drouin made the play happen with his rush, then drop pass to Horvat.

Just under four minutes later, the Islanders doubled their lead on a delayed penalty. Matthew Schaefer fed Horvat, who found Mathew Barzal down low.

Barzal then slid it cross-ice to Kyle Palmieri, who put it right into the empty cage.

For the last almost 15 minutes of the period, the Islanders buzzed, but could not build on their lead, thanks to Korpisalo and stingier defending from the Bruins.

Boston also killed a late-period penalty that could've buried them early.

Boston had dug themselves an early hole on home ice, and needed to fight back.

Second Period:

Boy, did those Bruins ever fight back. They drew two quick penalties on the Islanders, and began to buzz.

While the first power play yielded little but pressure, the second man advantage brought a much-needed goal.

It's a perfect tic-tac-toe passing play from Boston, beginning with David Pastrnak on his forehand side of the ice, the opposite of where he usually positions himself.

He found Pavel Zacha down low, who quickly slid it to Elias Lindholm, who easily one-timed it past Sorokin for a big goal.

2:58 later, Pastrnak tied the game.

Welcome back to the lineup Hampus Lindholm, eh? It's truly remarkable what type of impact he had on this game turning.

Strong play up and down the ice, to go with the ability to make a play like that to tie the game.

They don't come any easier for Pastrnak.

It took just 59 seconds for the Bruins to snatch the lead for themselves, completing a stunning turnaround in the first eight minutes of the second period.

Once again, it's pretty passing from the Bruins that set it all up. What a find from Charlie McAvoy, who had oceans of space and all the time in the world to make that play.

Islanders' Head Coach Patrick Roy then took his timeout and laid into his team for their lackadaisical play, something forced by how dominant Boston became in the neutral zone.

At one point, the Bruins were outshooting the Islanders 10-1 to start the second period. It was as dominant of a display as you could find.

The Islanders woke up after the timeout, and began to wrestle control back, with Horvat having a breakaway that Korpisalo denied him on twice.

Hampus Lindholm took a four-minute double-minor for high-sticking that's final minute would bleed into the third period.

Third Period:

One night after allowing four Ottawa power play goals, the Bruins stood and killed off the full penalty, giving themselves some momentum.

That momentum continued after Pastrnak took an offensive-zone hook, another penalty the Bruins would kill off. The Islanders pushed hard, with Drouin airmailing a potential equalizer.

Right after the kill, Nikita Zadorov rumbled down the ice on a breakaway and drew a penalty on Adam Pelech for a slash, aiding Boston in bleeding down the clock.

On that power play, Morgan Geekie's one-time blast put the Bruins up 4-2, a massive insurance marker.

The goal also marked Boston's second power play goal of the game, while holding the Islanders off the board on their opportunities.

The Islanders continued to push with a fervor, but nothing was getting by Korpisalo late. He made big-time saves on Kyle Palmieri, Drouin, and Matthew Schaefer all in the third period.

It marked Korpisalo's best start of the season, coming at a perfect time for the Bruins, who desperately needed to win.

Eyssimont, who had a very strong game, picked Barzal's pocket and sprung Fraser Minten for the empty-net tally late.