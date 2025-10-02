2 Former Boston Bruins Forwards Hit Waivers

According to PuckPedia, former Boston Bruins forwards Danton Heinen and Joona Koppanen have been placed on waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Heinen could be a player who grabs the attention of teams, as he is a veteran forward who provides versatility and decent secondary offensive production when playing at his best. In 79 games this past season split between the Vancouver Canucks and Penguins, he recorded nine goals, 29 points, and a plus-2 rating.

Heinen was selected by the Bruins with the 116th overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and has had two stints with the Original Six club during his career. In 294 games over five seasons as a Bruin, he recorded 51 goals, 88 assists, 139 points, and a plus-39 rating. This includes him recording 17 goals, 36 points, and a plus-16 rating in 74 games with Boston just back in 2023-24.

Koppanen, on the other hand, was selected by the Bruins with the 135th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He later played in five games for Boston during the 2022-23 season, where he recorded one assist, four penalty minutes, and eight hits.

Koppanen joined the Penguins organization during the 2023 NHL off-season but has primarily played in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins since. In 15 NHL games over two seasons with Pittsburgh, he has recorded one goal, 43 hits, and a minus-3 rating.