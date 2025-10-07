2 Former Bruins Fight On NHL Opening Night

The 2025-26 regular season officially kicked off on Oct. 7 with three games. While the Boston Bruins were not among the teams that played on the NHL's opening night this year, a good number of their former players did play.

In fact, two former Bruins even dropped the gloves with each other on opening night.

During the first period of the Chicago Blackhawks' matchup against the Florida Panthers, former Bruins Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer got into a heated scrap.

Both Foligno and Greer were well-known for their tenacity and toughness during their days with the Bruins, and they certainly are still not afraid to engage in the physical side of the game with their new clubs. Both of the former Bruins landed some hard punches in their fight before it was broken up.

Foligno and Greer know each other very well, too, as they played together on the Bruins during the 2022-23 season.

In 124 games over two seasons with the Bruins from 2021-22 to 2022-23, Foligno recorded 12 goals, 27 assists, 39 points, 106 penalty minutes, and 311 hits. Greer, on the other hand, posted five goals, 12 points, 101 hits, and 114 penalty minutes in 61 games for the Bruins during the 2022-23 season.