3 Former Bruins Placed On Waivers

Former Boston Bruins Jack Studnicka (Florida Panthers), Max Jones (Edmonton Oilers), and Jack Ahcan (Colorado Avalanche) were among the several players placed on waivers on Oct. 5.

Studnicka was once considered one of the Bruins' top prospects but was unable to cement himself as a full-time NHL player with the Original Six club. In 38 games with the Bruins over four seasons from 2019-20 to 2022-23, he recorded one goal, six assists, seven points, 26 hits, and a minus-7 rating. He signed with the Panthers this off-season after playing this past season exclusively with the Ontario Reign of the AHL.

Jones appeared in seven games with Boston this past season, where he recorded zero points, 14 hits, and a minus-4 rating. He spent most of the 2024-25 season down in the AHL with the Providence Bruins, however, where he had 12 goals and 21 points in 38 games. His time with the Bruins ended ahead of the 2025 NHL trade deadline when he was traded to the Oilers with former first-round pick Trent Frederic.

As for Ahcan, he posted one goal, 10 blocks, 10 hits, and a minus-6 rating in nine games with the Bruins from 2020-21 to 2021-22. The former Bruins defenseman played in two games this past season with the Avalanche, where he posted zero points, three hits, and an even plus/minus rating.