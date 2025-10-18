Boston Bruins' Latest Lines Have New Look

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 18. After losing each of their last two games, the Bruins will be looking to bounce back against a very tough Avalanche club.

At the Bruins' morning skate ahead of their contest against the Avalanche, head coach Marco Sturm made a handful of changes to the Bruins' lines.

On offense, the Bruins' top six had a different look. Pavel Zacha was on the club's first line with Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak, while Mikey Eyssimont was moved up to Boston's second line with Morgan Geekie and Casey Mittelstadt.

Viktor Arvidsson was dropped down to the third line at the Bruins' latest morning skate, as he skated with Tanner Jeannot and Fraser Minten. As for Boston's fourth line, Johnny Beecher replaced Jeffrey Viel and skated with Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic.

Assuming these are the forward lines Boston goes with against the Avalanche, this would be Beecher's first apperance of the 2025-26 season for the Bruins.

Here's a full look at the Bruins' practice lines, as shared by team reporter Belle Fraser.

Bruins' Forward Lines

First Line: Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak

Second Line: Morgan Geekie, Casey Mittelstadt, Mikey Eyssimont

Third Line: Tanner Jeannot, Fraser Minten, Viktor Arvidsson

Fourth Line: Johnny Beecher, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic

Extra Forwards: Jeffrey Viel & Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins' Defense Pairings

First Pairing: Mason Lohrei & Charlie McAvoy

Second Pairing: Hampus Lindholm/Jordan Harris & Andrew Peeke

Third Pairing: Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju