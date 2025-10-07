Boston Bruins' Lines On Eve Of Regular Season Opener

BOSTON -- The season begins anew for the Boston Bruins in just over 24 hours. Following a turbulent few months, all of it can be left behind as the 2025-26 season comes fully into focus.
The Bruins finalized their roster yesterday following the final series of cuts, and there's a clear focus in mind for this team. A gritty, tough-to-play-against squad that does not allow high-danger chances often.
In other words, Boston added a lot of "Piss and vinegar," as Bruins President Cam Neely told reporters yesterday. Neely and Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney expect a lot more from this Bruins team, both saying they should be "a very tough out" this year.
"It's just going to be whatever it takes," said Sweeney.
"We're expecting to play very hard every game," said Neely.
With that in mind, it's no big surprise what Boston's lines look like ahead of Wednesday's opener against the Washington Capitals.
First Line: Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Second Line: Pavel Zacha - Casey Mittelstadt - Viktor Arvidsson
Third Line: Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont
Fourth Line: Marat Khusnutdinov - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic
Extra Forwards: Johnny Beecher & Jeffrey Viel
First Pairing: Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy
Second Pairing: Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke
Third Pairing: Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju
Extra Defenseman: Jordan Harris
Jeremy Swayman & Joonas Korpisalo
The Bruins also some special teams on Tuesday morning:
PP Unit #1:
Zacha
Pastrnak-E. Lindholm-Geekie
McAvoy
PP2:
Arvidsson
Lohrei-Mittelstadt-Khusnutdinov
H. Lindholm