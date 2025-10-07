    • Powered by Roundtable

    Boston Bruins' Lines On Eve Of Regular Season Opener

    Russell Macias
    Oct 7, 2025, 15:18
    Russell Macias
    Oct 7, 2025, 15:18
    Updated at: Oct 7, 2025, 15:22

    BOSTON -- The season begins anew for the Boston Bruins in just over 24 hours. Following a turbulent few months, all of it can be left behind as the 2025-26 season comes fully into focus.

    The Bruins finalized their roster yesterday following the final series of cuts, and there's a clear focus in mind for this team. A gritty, tough-to-play-against squad that does not allow high-danger chances often.

    In other words, Boston added a lot of "Piss and vinegar," as Bruins President Cam Neely told reporters yesterday. Neely and Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney expect a lot more from this Bruins team, both saying they should be "a very tough out" this year.

    "It's just going to be whatever it takes," said Sweeney. 

    "We're expecting to play very hard every game," said Neely.

    With that in mind, it's no big surprise what Boston's lines look like ahead of Wednesday's opener against the Washington Capitals.

    Bruins' Forwards 

    First Line: Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak 

    Second Line: Pavel Zacha  - Casey Mittelstadt - Viktor Arvidsson 

    Third Line: Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont 

    Fourth Line: Marat Khusnutdinov - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic 

    Extra Forwards: Johnny Beecher & Jeffrey Viel

    Bruins' Defensemen 

    First Pairing: Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy 

    Second Pairing: Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

    Third Pairing: Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju

    Extra Defenseman: Jordan Harris 

    Bruins' Goaltenders 

    Jeremy Swayman & Joonas Korpisalo 

    The Bruins also some special teams on Tuesday morning:

    Bruins' Powerplay Units:

     

    PP Unit #1:

    Zacha

    Pastrnak-E. Lindholm-Geekie

    McAvoy

    PP2:

    Arvidsson

    Lohrei-Mittelstadt-Khusnutdinov

    H. Lindholm