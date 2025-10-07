Boston Bruins' Lines On Eve Of Regular Season Opener

BOSTON -- The season begins anew for the Boston Bruins in just over 24 hours. Following a turbulent few months, all of it can be left behind as the 2025-26 season comes fully into focus.

The Bruins finalized their roster yesterday following the final series of cuts, and there's a clear focus in mind for this team. A gritty, tough-to-play-against squad that does not allow high-danger chances often.

In other words, Boston added a lot of "Piss and vinegar," as Bruins President Cam Neely told reporters yesterday. Neely and Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney expect a lot more from this Bruins team, both saying they should be "a very tough out" this year.

"It's just going to be whatever it takes," said Sweeney.

"We're expecting to play very hard every game," said Neely.

With that in mind, it's no big surprise what Boston's lines look like ahead of Wednesday's opener against the Washington Capitals.

Bruins' Forwards

First Line: Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Second Line: Pavel Zacha - Casey Mittelstadt - Viktor Arvidsson

Third Line: Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont

Fourth Line: Marat Khusnutdinov - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

Extra Forwards: Johnny Beecher & Jeffrey Viel

Bruins' Defensemen

First Pairing: Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy

Second Pairing: Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Third Pairing: Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju

Extra Defenseman: Jordan Harris

Bruins' Goaltenders

Jeremy Swayman & Joonas Korpisalo

The Bruins also some special teams on Tuesday morning:

Bruins' Powerplay Units:

PP Unit #1:

Zacha

Pastrnak-E. Lindholm-Geekie

McAvoy

PP2:

Arvidsson

Lohrei-Mittelstadt-Khusnutdinov

H. Lindholm