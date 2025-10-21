Boston Bruins Make New Changes To Lines

The Boston Bruins will be back on the ice on Oct. 21 to face off against the Florida Panthers. This is a game that many fans have been waiting for, as former Bruins star Brad Marchand will be making his return to TD Garden.

The Bruins will be looking to bounce back against the Panthers, as they have lost each of their last four games in regulation. This includes a 3-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth during their last game on Oct. 19.

With the Bruins still looking to break their losing streak, they made some changes to their lines at their morning skate.

After being scratched during the club's last contest against the Mammoth, Casey Mittelstadt skated on the second line with Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson at morning skate. In addition, Marat Khusnutdinov was taken off from the second line and skated as an extra forward.

The Bruins' fourth line also had a different look, as Jeffrey Viel skated with Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic. With this, Johnny Beecher was taken off the line and skated as an extra forward with Khusnutdinov.

Here were the Bruins' full lines at morning skate, as reported by NHL.com's Belle Fraser.

Bruins' Forward Lines

First Line: Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak

Second Line: Casey Mittelstadt, Pavel Zacha, Viktor Arvidsson

Third Line: Tanner Jeannot, Fraser Minten, Mikey Eyssimont

Fourth Line: Jeffrey Viel, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic

Extra Forwards: Marat Khusnutdinov & Johnny Beecher

Bruins' Defense Pairings

First Pairing: Mason Lohrei & Charlie McAvoy

Second Pairing: Hampus Lindholn & Andrew Peeke

Third Pairing: Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju

Extra Defenseman: Jordan Harris