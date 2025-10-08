Boston Bruins Reveal Newest Alternate Captain

The Boston Bruins kick off their 2025-26 regular season against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 8. Due to this, they have now confirmed who their third alternate captain will be for the 2025-26 campaign.

Hampus Lindholm will join David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy as the Bruins sporting an 'A' on their sweater this campaign.

Seeing Lindholm be named an alternate captain for the Bruins this season is entirely understandable. The 31-year-old blueliner has been an important part of their defensive group for multiple seasons now, and he has emerged as a leader because of it. Thus, it makes sense that the Bruins are making the 12-year NHL veteran one of their alternate captains this year.

The Bruins acquired Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks back during the 2021-22 season. In 180 regular-season games with the Bruins since then, the 6-foot-4 defenseman has posted 16 goals, 75 assists, 91 points, 147 hits, 232 blocks, and a plus-73 rating. This includes him posting 10 goals and setting career highs with 43 assists and 53 points in 80 games with the Bruins back in 2022-23.

Now, after getting an 'A' from the Bruins, it will be interesting to see what kind of season Lindholm has in 2025-26 from here.