Bruins Activate Hampus Lindholm Off Injured Reserve, Demote Michael Callahan

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins announced that the team activated Hampus Lindholm off of injured reserve Tuesday afternoon.

The move signifies Lindholm is likely to return tonight, playing just two days after officially landing on injured reserve retroactive to 10/9.

Lindholm initially suffered the injury back during the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks, when he exited with a lower-body injury.

Lindholm returned for one game in Colorado against the Avalanche, but has not played since despite skating with the team regularly.

"We look at it every day, so we're not really kidding," Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm said of Lindholm's injury on October 25. "But again, both sides gotta feel comfortable, and we thought, yeah, another day or two, I don't know, see how it goes.

"Sometimes it feels good, and sometimes it's not there yet. So that's why we all gotta be patient, unfortunately."

When asked if the injury would be one that lingers all season or once Lindholm gets to a certain point that it'll be fully behind him, Sturm played coy.

"I wish I could answer that," Sturm said. "That's, I don't know. I can't answer that. I hope not, but I cannot answer that."

The demoted Michael Callahan, sparing him from a potential return to waivers had he remained with the team much longer. Jonathan Aspirot remains with the NHL squad.

Sturm speaks with the media roughly an hour before the game, and may confirm whether Lindholm will play tonight.

The New York Islanders await the Bruins inside TD Garden, with puck drop coming just after 7:15 tonight.