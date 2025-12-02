Bruins Activate Viktor Arvidsson; Lines Vs Detroit Red Wings

The Boston Bruins continue their march toward full health and gain back another valuable forward ahead of tonight's rematch against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Bruins beat the Red Wings 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night in TD Garden. Tonight serves as the second half of the back-to-back.

Tonight features the return of Viktor Arvidsson following an absence of seven games. The team activated Arvidsson off of injured reserve this afternoon.

Arvidsson initially was injured against the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury, and as it turns out, he only missed two weeks.

Arvidsson has six goals and 10 points through 20 games. His presence will help the top six and the power play.

Bruins' Head Coach Marco Sturm implied David Pastrnak remains a ways away, as he told reporters in the Boston Globe's Kevin Paul Dupont that Pastrnak did not skate.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start in the net for the Bruins, while John Gibson gets the nod for the Red Wings.

The puck drops just after 7 o'clock. Here's the projected full Bruins lineup:

Forwards:

Alex Steeves - Elias Lindholm - Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Marat Khusnutdinov - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

Defense & Starting Goalie:

Nikita Zadorov - Michael Callahan

Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Jonathan Aspirot - Mason Lohrei

Jeremy Swayman