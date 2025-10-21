Bruins: Brad Marchand Shows Boston Fans Big Love

Former Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is making his return to TD Garden on Oct. 21 for the first time since being traded to the Florida Panthers. It will undoubtedly be a game that all Bruins fans will want to check out.

Marchand, of course, put together an amazing tenure with the Bruins. In 1,090 games over 16 seasons with the Original Six club, he recorded 422 goals, 554 assists, 976 points, and a plus-284 rating. He also was a key part of the Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup winning team. Because of this, there is no question that the fans at TD Garden will be happy to see him back.

While speaking to reporters, including Boston.com's Conor Ryan, Marchand made it clear that his favorite part about his time in Boston was the fans.

"The fans for sure," Marchand said. "The city's incredible, but the fans make it awesome. They're just so very unique. Some of the stories and things I have seen fans do, a lot of them aren't PG rated... It's so special and so unique to this area... They bleed Black and Gold. That's part of why I think there's so much pressure on the team to have success and why they focus on it so much. You can't slip. You don't have the ability to slip in this city or you're going to hear about it. We wanted to produce and be good for the fans and live up to that reputation, so it makes it special to play here."

Clearly, Marchand appreciated the Bruins' devoted fanbase during his time with the Original Six club. There is no question that the fans also appreciated all Marchand provided on the ice during his time with the Bruins, as he was one of their best players for so many years.

Yet, now Marchand is a big part of the Panthers' roster, and the Bruins will be looking to pick up a much-needed victory against Florida.