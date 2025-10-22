Bruins Call Up Defender & Place Another On IR

The Boston Bruins have announced that they have placed defenseman Jordan Harris on injured reserve (IR).

In addition, the Bruins have shared that blueliner Michael Callahan has been recalled from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins.

Harris has played in five games so far this season with the Bruins, where he has recorded one goal, one assist, three blocks, four hits, and an even plus/minus rating. Harris was in the Bruins' lineup during their last contest against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 21, where he recorded three shots in 15:20 of ice time.

The Bruins signed Harris to a one-year contract this off-season in free agency. This was after he recorded one goal, five points, 23 hits, and 35 blocks in 33 games this past season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Callahan, on the other hand, has zero points and a plus-1 rating in four games so far this season with Providence. This is after the Franklin, Massachusetts native posted one goal, nine points, 30 penalty minutes, and a plus-3 rating in 45 games this past season with Providence.

Callahan also played in his first 17 NHL games this past season with Boston, where he recorded one goal, eight hits, 12 blocks, and a minus-5 rating.