Bruins Call Up Defender & Place Another On IR

The Boston Bruins have made some roster moves ahead of their Dec. 4 contest against the St. Louis Blues.

The Bruins have announced that they have recalled defenseman Victor Soderstrom from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins, on an emergency basis. In addition, the Bruins shared that blueliner Michael Callahan has been placed on injured reserve.

This will be Soderstrom's first chance on the Bruins' NHL roster this season. The right-shot defenseman has played in 18 games this season with Providence, where he has recorded one goal, eight assists, nine points, and a plus-3 rating. This is after he had nine goals and 37 points in 49 games with Brynas IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this past season.

Callahan's IR placement comes after he left the Bruins' Nov. 2 matchup against the Detroit Red Wings early after suffering a lower-body injury. The left-shot blueliner was limited to only 2:51 of ice time in the contest.

In five games this season with Boston, Callahan has recorded zero points and a minus-1 rating. He has also played in 12 games this campaign with Providence, where he has posted two assists, four penalty minutes, and a plus-6 rating.