Bruins Coach Gives New Hampus Lindholm Injury Update

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm left the club's Oct. 9 matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks early after suffering a lower-body injury. Given Lindholm's recent injury history, him leaving this contest has naturally created concern.

Yet, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm has provided a promising update regarding Lindholm's injury.

"It's just a minor injury," Sturm said. "Not related to his old injury. We just want to make sure he will be okay. He's gonna be tested (on Friday), and then we'll see.

Given Lindholm's importance to the Bruins' lineup, it is encouraging to hear that his injury does not appear to be serious. The Bruins are undoubtedly a better hockey club when he is healthy and in the lineup, so it would be great for them if he ends up not missing too much time from here.

In two games so far this season for the Bruins, Lindholm has recorded zero points, two shots, and three blocks. Overall, he has looked sharp early on this campaign, so the Bruins will certainly be hoping that he is good to return to action shortly.

If Lindholm does end up needing to miss some time, seventh defenseman Jordan Harris would likely enter the lineup for the Bruins.