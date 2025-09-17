Bruins' David Pastrnak Not Skating At Start Of Camp

While speaking to reporters, including The Hockey News' Russell Macias, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced that David Pastrnak will not be skating during the first few days of training camp.

According to Macias, Sweeney also shared that Pastrnak has tendinitis, and it is nothing too concerning. In addition, Sweeney said that Pastrnak should begin skating with the rest of the team next week.

With Pastrnak being the Bruins' top star, it is understandable that they are taking a cautious approach with him at the start of training camp. They need No. 88 to be healthy if they hope to put together a bounce-back season during the 2025-26 campaign.

In what was a disappointing season for the Bruins in 2024-25, Pastrnak once again was excellent. In 82 games on the year with the Original Six club, the 2014 first-round pick led the team with 43 goals, 63 assists, and 106 points. Morgan Geekie was the next player behind him with 33 goals and 57 points, so there is no question that Pastrnak carried a significant amount of the Bruins' offense this past season.

The Bruins will now be hoping that resting will help Pastrnak get through his ongoing issue. Thankfully, it does not seem to be a significant problem at this time.

