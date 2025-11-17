Bruins Debut New Lines As Injury Bug Bites

The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 17. With the Bruins dealing with multiple injuries, their morning skate lines had some notable changes.

With Viktor Arvidsson suffering an injury in the Bruins' most recent game against the Montreal Canadiens, recent call-up Matej Blumel replaced the veteran winger on Boston's second line with Alex Steeves and Pavel Zacha.

Riley Tufte, who was also just called up to the Bruins' NHL roster, skated on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont. With this, Jeffrey Viel was moved off the fourth line and participated as an extra forward at the Bruins' morning skate.

Elias Lindholm was also an extra skater at practice but is not ready to return for the Bruins against the Hurricanes. However, head coach Marco Sturm shared that Lindholm could return for the Bruins during their upcoming western road trip.

On defense, Henri Jokiharju replaced the injured Charlie McAvoy on the Bruins' top pairing with Nikita Zadorov. This comes after Jokiharju was a healthy scratch against the Canadiens.

Here were the Bruins' full lines at morning skate ahead of their game against Carolina.

Bruins' Forwards

Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves - Pavel Zacha - Matej Blumel

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Riley Tufte - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

Elias Lindholm - Jeffrey Viel

Bruins' Defensemen

Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju

Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei & Jonathan Aspirot