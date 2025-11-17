    • Powered by Roundtable

    Bruins Debut New Lines As Injury Bug Bites

    Bruins Debut New Lines As Injury Bug Bites

    Nov 17, 2025, 17:39
    Nov 17, 2025, 17:39
    Updated at: Nov 17, 2025, 17:39

    With the Bruins dealing with injury trouble, their morning skate lines were different.

    Bruins (© Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

    The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 17. With the Bruins dealing with multiple injuries, their morning skate lines had some notable changes. 

    With Viktor Arvidsson suffering an injury in the Bruins' most recent game against the Montreal Canadiens, recent call-up Matej Blumel replaced the veteran winger on Boston's second line with Alex Steeves and Pavel Zacha. 

    Riley Tufte, who was also just called up to the Bruins' NHL roster, skated on the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mikey Eyssimont. With this, Jeffrey Viel was moved off the fourth line and participated as an extra forward at the Bruins' morning skate.

    Elias Lindholm was also an extra skater at practice but is not ready to return for the Bruins against the Hurricanes. However, head coach Marco Sturm shared that Lindholm could return for the Bruins during their upcoming western road trip.

    On defense, Henri Jokiharju replaced the injured Charlie McAvoy on the Bruins' top pairing with Nikita Zadorov. This comes after Jokiharju was a healthy scratch against the Canadiens. 

    Here were the Bruins' full lines at morning skate ahead of their game against Carolina. 

    Bruins' Forwards 

    Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak 

    Alex Steeves - Pavel Zacha - Matej Blumel 

    Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic 

    Riley Tufte - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont 

    Elias Lindholm - Jeffrey Viel 

    Bruins' Defensemen 

    Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju 

    Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke 

    Mason Lohrei & Jonathan Aspirot 