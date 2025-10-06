Bruins: Diving Into Boston's Latest Roster Cuts

The Boston Bruins' 2025-26 regular season is just about here, as they play their season opener against the Washington Capitals.

Due to this, the Bruins made several cuts from their NHL roster on Oct. 5. Due to this, let's take a look at the latest Bruins players who did not make the cut for Boston's roster now.

Matt Poitras, C/RW

Matt Poitras is undoubtedly one of the most notable players who was cut from Boston's NHL roster on Oct. 5. This is because the Original Six club assigned him to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins. Thankfully, Poitras did not need to be placed on waivers first to be sent down to Providence, unlike the other Bruins' roster cuts from Oct. 5.

Poitras was one of the young Bruins looking to earn a spot on Boston's roster, but he will instead start the year in Providence. While this is the case, he will certainly be a call-up candidate to watch during the season. The 21-year-old has the potential to break out and become an impactful NHLer, so he should get his chances with Boston in 2025-26. This is especially so if he shines with Providence.

In 33 games last season for Boston, Poitras recorded one goal and 11 points. He also had 17 goals and 41 points in 40 games with Providence in 2024-25.

Michael DiPietro, G

Michael DiPietro went into training camp hoping that he could steal the Bruins' backup job from Joonas Korpisalo. However, he was unable to earn a spot on Boston's roster and has now been placed on waivers before he can join Providence.

The Bruins will be hoping that DiPietro does not get claimed by another team, but he very well could. Teams looking for help between the pipes could consider taking a chance on him, especially after the year he just had in Providence. In 40 games with Providence in 2024-25, he posted a 26-8-5 record, a 2.05 goals-against average, and a .927 save percentage.

If DiPietro gets claimed, the Bruins will lose their most intriguing goalie prospect. Due to this, they will be hoping that he passes through waivers unclaimed, as the potential for him to become an NHL goalie in the future is still there.

Matej Blumel, RW

Matej Blumel was another notable player who the Bruins placed on waivers on Oct. 5. The 25-year-old forward was given chances in the Bruins' top six during training camp, and it seemed like he was making a case for himself to make the NHL roster. Yet, the Bruins have instead placed him on waivers.

Blumel certainly has the potential to get claimed off waivers. The 6-foot forward is coming off a strong year in the AHL with the Texas Stars, as he scored a league-best 39 goals and recorded 72 points in 67 games. With AHL numbers like these, a team could take a chance on him as a waiver claim.

If Blumel passes through waivers unclaimed, he would be a prime call-up candidate for the Bruins during the season. Yet, at least for now, the Bruins are at risk of losing the intriguing sniper.

Alex Steeves, C/LW

The Bruins also placed forward Alex Steeves on waivers on Oct. 5. The 25-year-old was aiming to earn a spot on Boston's NHL roster, but he did not make the cut. Now, he is available for the taking for the rest of the league while on waivers.

Like Blumel, Steeves is coming off a very good season in the AHL. In 59 games with the Toronto Marlies, the St. Paul, Minnesota native recorded 36 goals, 26 assists, 62 points, and a plus-8 rating. The kind of AHL offensive production could get the attention of some NHL teams looking for depth scoring.

If no team claims Steeves, he should be a very important part of Providence's roster and a clear call-up candidate for Boston this season.

Jonathan Aspirot, D

Jonathan Aspirot had a solid preseason for the Bruins, but he did not make their NHL roster. As a result of this, the 26-year-old blueliner has now been placed on waivers by the Bruins.

Aspirot spent the entirety of this past season in the AHL with the Calgary Wranglers. In 65 games with the AHL squad in 2024-25, he posted five goals, 24 assists, 29 points, 54 penalty minutes, and a minus-5 rating. This was after he had six goals and 33 points in 66 games with the Wranglers in 2023-24. With this, he certainly has had some solid years in the AHL.

Aspirot has yet to play at the NHL level, but that could very well change in 2025-26. It will be interesting to see if another NHL club claims him off waivers from here. If not, he should serve as a key part of Providence's blueline at the start of the year.