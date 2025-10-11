Bruins First-Round Pick Has Big Moment

The Boston Bruins have several prospects to keep an eye on during the 2025-26 season. One of them is 2024 first-round pick Dean Letourneau, as the 6-foot-7 forward will be looking to take a notable step forward in his development this season with Boston College.

Letourneau completed his first season at Boston College in 2024-25, and it was a quiet year offensively for the Arnprior, Ontario native. In 36 games for Boston College during his freshman year, he did not score a goal and recorded three assists.

Yet, now early on during his second season with Boston College, Letourneau is starting to tap more into his offensive potential.

During Boston College's Oct. 10 matchup against Minnesota, Letourneau scored his first career NCAA goal. It was a very nice goal, too, as Letourneau showed patience with the puck before scoring top shelf with an excellent wrist shot. This goal was important for Boston College, too, as it tied the game up at 2-2 late in the third period.

Seeing Letourneau break the ice and score a goal like this is undoubtedly encouraging. With this goal, the young forward now has two points in his first three games with Boston College this season. It is clear that the Bruins prospect is becoming more adjusted to the collegiate level, and it will be fascinating to see how he builds off his solid start to the year from here.