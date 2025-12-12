Bruins' First-Round Pick Is Dominating In A Big Way

Boston Bruins prospect Dean Letourneau had a tough freshman season with Boston College in 2024-25. In 36 games with the school this past campaign, the 6-foot-7 forward recorded zero goals and just three assists.

With Letourneau being a first-round pick, some Bruins fans were naturally concerned after his slow start with Boston College. However, the way he is playing with Boston College this season should create far more optimism about his future with the Black and Gold.

Letourneau has taken a major step in the right direction with his development this season, and that is made abundantly clear when looking at his stats. In 16 games on the year with Boston College, he has posted nine goals, eight assists, and 17 points. Those are very encouraging offensive totals.

Yet, what's even more important to note is that Letourneau is only getting better as the season carries on. The young forward has been simply dominating with Boston College as of late, as he has recorded four goals and six points over his last three games alone. He also has six goals and 11 points in his last seven games.

With numbers like these, there is no question that Letourneau is thriving with Boston College. It will be fascinating to see how he builds on his hot stretch once Boston College returns to the ice from their break.