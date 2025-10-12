Bruins First-Rounder Has Monster Game For Providence

It is no secret that the 2025-26 season is a big year for Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell. After not making the NHL roster out of training camp, the 22-year-old winger will be looking to impress down in the American Hockey League (AHL) in hopes of landing a call-up to Boston's roster in the near future.

So far during this young season, it is fair to say that Lysell is off to an excellent start.

During Providence's Oct. 12 matchup against the Charlotte Checkers, Lysell put together a monster performance. The 2021 first-round pick scored three goals and recorded an assist in Providence's big 6-3 win over the Checkers.

Lysell putting together an excellent game like this so early on in the season is definitely encouraging. The young forward will now be looking to continue this kind of excellent play as the season rolls on for Providence. If he does, it very well could open the door for him to get another chance on Boston's roster soon.

Lysell appeared in 52 games this past season for Providence, where he recorded 11 goals, 23 assists, and 34 points. He also played in his first 12 career NHL games in 2024-25 with Boston, posting one goal, three points, six penalty minutes, and a minus-4 rating.

Lysell was not the only Providence player to have a big game against Charlotte, though, as Alex Steeves scored a goal and recorded four points, while Matthew Poitras had four assists in the contest. With this, Providence's offense is certainly buzzing right now.