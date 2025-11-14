Bruins' First-Rounder Is Impressing In AHL

The Providence Bruins have had a strong start to the 2025-26 season. At the time of this writing, they are at the top of the Atlantic Division standings with a very impressive 11-1-0 record.

One of the main reasons for Providence's great start to the season has been that many of their top players have been impressing early on. Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell is certainly among them.

Lysell has had a strong start to the 2025-26 season, as he has recorded six goals, five assists, and 11 points in 11 games. He has also been staying hot as the season rolls on, too, as he has recorded two goals and four points in his last three games alone.

With Lysell being one of the Bruins' top prospects, it is certainly encouraging to see him starting this season on such a strong note. If the 2021 first-round pick continues to produce offense like this for Providence, perhaps we could see him get called up to Boston's roster in the near future. Time will tell what happens on that front.

Lysell played in his first 12 career NHL games this past season for Boston, where he recorded one goal and three points.