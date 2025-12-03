Bruins Forward Is Breaking Out In A Big Way

During the 2025 NHL off-season, the Boston Bruins signed forward Alex Steeves to a one-year, $850,000 contract. This was after the 25-year-old forward posted 36 goals and 62 points in 59 games with the Toronto Marlies this past season. He also played in seven games for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2024-25, recording one goal and one assist.

Steeves started this season down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins, where he recorded three goals and eight points in nine games. However, after being called up in early November by Boston, he has been making a big case to stay put in the NHL.

Steeves is demonstrating that he can put the puck in the net at the NHL level, as he now has five goals and an assist in 12 games this season for Boston. This included him scoring two goals for the Bruins during their Dec. 2 matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. He also has four goals over his last four games, so there is no question that the Saint Paul, Minnesota native is heating up in a big way.

With the way Steeves is playing, he is showing clear signs of breaking out for the Bruins. If he continues to give the Bruins solid secondary scoring like this, he could end up being a player who Boston looks to keep around beyond this season.