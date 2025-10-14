Bruins Key Forward Is Shining Right Now

The Boston Bruins have had a solid start to the 2025-26 season. In their first four games of the new campaign, the Original Six club has a 3-1 record.



A notable reason for the Bruins' early-season success has been the play of forward Pavel Zacha. The 2015 first-round pick is off to an excellent start to the 2025-26 campaign, as he has posted one goal, five points, and a plus-4 rating in Boston's first four games. This includes him recording two assists in the Bruins' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in their last game on Oct. 13.

Zacha starting the season off so strongly is certainly encouraging to see. If the Bruins hope to get back to being a playoff team this season, they are going to need their top players, like Zacha, to play at their highest levels. So far early on, Zacha is undoubtedly doing his job for the Black and Gold.

It will now be interesting to see how Zacha builds on his hot start to the 2025-26 season. He is currently tied with superstar David Pastrnak for the most assists and points on the Bruins, so it is fair to say that Zacha is impressing right now.