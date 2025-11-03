Bruins Forward On Way To Bounce-Back Season

Boston Bruins forward Casey Mittelstadt entered the 2025-26 season as one of the team's bounce-back candidates. The 26-year-old forward had a bit of a tough 2024-25 season for his standards, as he recorded 40 points in 81 games. This was after he recorded 57 points in 2023-24 and a career-high 59 points in 2022-23.

Mittelstadt notably had some trouble adjusting after being traded to the Bruins this past season, as he recorded just six points and a minus-17 rating in 18 games with the Original Six club.

Mittelstadt's start to the 2025-26 campaign did not necessarily go to plan, either, as he had only two points in his first six games. He was also scratched for the Bruins' Oct. 19 matchup against the Utah Mammoth.

Yet, since then, the 2017 eighth-overall pick is showing clear signs of bouncing back with the Bruins. Over his last seven games with the Black and Gold, Mittelstadt has recorded two goals and six points. This included him scoring a goal and posting an assist in the Bruins' 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 1.

Seeing Mittelstadt starting to get his offense going again is undoubtedly encouraging for the Bruins. If they hope to stay in the playoff race, they will need key players like Mittelstadt to continue to step up for them.

Due to his hot stretch of play, Mittelstadt now has four goals, four assists, and eight points in 13 games so far this season.