Bruins Get Best-Case Scenario With Latest Waiver News

The Boston Bruins placed several players on waivers on Oct. 5. Goaltender Michael DiPietro was the most notable, as the reigning AHL goalie of the year stood out as a prime player who could have been claimed.

However, thankfully for the Bruins, they got the best-case scenario possible with the latest waiver news.

DiPietro, Matej Blumel, Alex Steeves, and Jonathan Aspirot have all cleared waivers. With this, they will all remain with the Bruins organization and start the season down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins.

This is excellent news for the Bruins, as they did not lose any of their solid depth players through waivers. Now, these four will be potential call-up options for the Bruins this season.

DiPietro posted a 26-8-5 record, a 2.05 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and four shutouts for Providence this past season.

Blumel had a monster year in the AHL with the Texas Stars in 2024-25, scoring an AHL-best 39 goals and recording 72 points in 67 games.

Steeves also put the puck in the net often in 2024-25, as he posted 36 goals and 62 points in 59 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

As for Aspirot, the left-shot defenseman had five goals, 24 assists, and 29 points in 65 games with the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL last season.