Bruins Haven't Begun Contract Talks With Big Defender

The Boston Bruins are entering the 2025-26 season with multiple players in the final year of their current deals. Among the most notable Bruins players who have the potential to hit the market as unrestricted free agents (UFAs) next summer is defenseman Andrew Peeke.

With Peeke being one of the Bruins' key right-shot defensemen, it would be understandable if they tried to keep him around beyond this summer. In 76 games this past season for the Black and Gold, the 6-foot-3 blueliner scored one goal and set new career highs with 16 assists and 17 points. He also recorded 105 hits and 126 blocks, so he gave the Bruins solid value.

Yet, at this time, it appears that the Bruins are being patient when it comes to Peeke. According to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, the Bruins have not started contract extension talks with the right-shot blueliner.

While the Bruins have not begun extension talks with Peeke, things certainly could change on that front. There is still plenty of time left between now and next July, so they very well could end up looking to extend him during the season. This is especially so if he ends up having a solid start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see what ends up happening between the Bruins and Peeke from here. If he still does not have a contract extension by the trade deadline and the Bruins find themselves out of the playoff race, he could generate trade interest.

Recent Bruins News

3 Bruins Star Trade Targets To Address Big Needs

5 Bruins Bounce-Back Candidates For 2025-26