Bruins Important Forward Returns To Practice

Boston Bruins forward Casey Mittelstadt returned to practice for the Original Six club on Oct. 3.

Mittelstadt missed each of the Bruins' first two practices in October due to a lower-body injury. However, it appears that the 26-year-old forward is feeling better after getting some rest, as he is now back at practice.

Mittelstadt taking that next step and returning to practice is certainly good news for the Bruins. This is because the 2017 first-round pick is entering this upcoming season as one of the Bruins' key forwards.

In 81 games this past season split between the Colorado Avalanche and the Bruins, Mittelstadt recorded 15 goals, 25 assists, and 40 points. After being acquired by the Bruins at the 2025 NHL trade deadline, he recorded four goals, two assists, and six points in 18 games.

Mittelstadt is entering this upcoming season with the hope of putting together a bounce-back campaign. Just back in the 2023-24 season split between the Buffalo Sabres and Avalanche, he scored a career-high 18 goals and recorded 57 points in 80 games. This was after he had 15 goals and a career-high 59 points in 82 games with the Sabres in 2022-23. If he can get his numbers back up to these totals this season, it would be significant for the Bruins.