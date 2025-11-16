Bruins Important Forward To Miss Time

The Boston Bruins picked up a big 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 15. With it, they are now at the top of the Atlantic Division standings.

Bruins forward Viktor Arvidsson played a major role in the win, as the veteran winger scored the eventual game-winning goal at the 16:51 mark of the second period. However, he then exited the game in the third period with a lower-body injury.

Following the game, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm shared that Arvidsson is, unfortunately, going to be sidelined for the Original Six club due to his injury.

"He will be out," Sturm said about Arvidsson to WEEI. "Lower-body. I don't know how long, but we're going to have to wait and see.



This is undoubtedly a tough blow for the Bruins, as they are already dealing with multiple injuries to their forward group. In addition, Arvidsson has emerged as one of their key forwards in their top six, so they will miss him while he is out.

In 20 games this season for the Bruins, Arvidsson has recorded six goals, four assists, and 10 points. However, he has notably heated up as the campaign has rolled on, posting nine points in his last 13 games alone. He also has four goals and one assist in his last seven games for the B's.