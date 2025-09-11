Bruins Let Islanders Know They Were Taking Long Island Native James Hagens

With rookie camps across the league opening up, the New York Islanders released a half-hour documentary called "On The Island" on Wednesday evening. The team peeled back the curtain on the NHL Draft and the lead-up to that night.

The worst-kept secret in hockey that night was that the Islanders desperately wanted to trade up for James Hagens. Hagens, a Long Island Native attending Boston College, slipped down the draft board.

In the Islanders’ documentary, multiple things happen in quick succession, directly involving the Bruins. Islanders’ General manager Mathieu Darche tells the camera he thought about packaging both picks to get something else.

Immediately, the documentary cuts to Darche on the phone, calling someone. Darche, on that phone call, answers with “Sweens, how are you?”

There’s only one general manager that could possibly be, and that’s Boston Bruins General manager Don Sweeney.

Then, sitting to Darche’s right, is Islanders’ assistant general manager Ryan Bowness. Bowness, after Darche had hung up, says “He knows who you want to take, obviously so.”

Moments later, Darche’s phone rings. Bowness says, “There he is.” The “he” in this context would be Sweeney. Darche picks it up, and simply says “Oh ok, thank you. Okay, bye.”

The very next thing heard on the documentary? Adam Sandler’s voice from his cameo at the draft, announcing the Bruins selected Hagens. Darche, after striking out in his attempts to make a deal, simply says, “Well, we’re picking at 16.”

There’s nothing that can make a draft pick look better for the Bruins than another team wanting to trade up for that player. The Islanders peeling the curtain back and displaying that openly goes to show how highly they valued Hagens.

Hagens will be the face of Boston College Hockey this season. Six total Bruins prospects will call Chestnut Hill and Conte Forum home, marking what should be a fascinating BC team this winter.