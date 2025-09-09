Boston Bruins GM Sweeney Keeping Tabs On NHL PTO Market

PLYMOUTH, MA -- The Boston Bruins roster makeover continues. Following a flurry of activity on July 1, the Bruins roster is open for competition.

At the Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Outing, Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney made it clear he wants his players to fight and earn their spots on the roster.

“I think it's really important for each and every player to understand there are very few spots that are just going to be taken," Sweeney said. "You know, you've got the incumbent players that feel comfortable in what they've done in the National Hockey League, that's obvious, but the rest of the guys really need to understand there's going to be a competition for ice time and for roster spots.”

That competition’s wide open. Some of those incumbent players include Tanner Jeannot, who will be a leader for Boston’s bottom six. Beyond that, hardly anything’s set in stone.

Sweeney further fueled that belief when asked if there’s any potential for the Bruins to sign any free agents to Professional Tryout Agreements (PTOs).

“We're monitoring that market right now," Sweeney said. "We're perfectly fine, but we have spoken to some players that we feel would provide even more competition amongst our group.”

A top-nine forward could be a target for Boston, as one could provide competition against the likes of Marat Khusnutdinov, Matthew Poitras, Fraser Minten, and more.

Defensively, the Bruins are likely set. While Matt Grzelcyk remains a free agent, Hampus Lindholm, Nikita Zadorov, and Mason Lohrei occupy the left side. There’s simply no space for the former Bruin.