Bruins Mailbag: Playoffs, Maple Leafs Regret & Pastrnak

In this latest edition of The Hockey News Boston Bruins' Mailbag, writers Russell Macias and Michael DeRosa answer questions on several topics, including the Bruins' playoff chances, last season's Fraser Minten trade, and David Pastrnak's future with the Black and Gold.

We here at The Hockey News Bruins appreciate your questions

Question #1: Are the Bruins a playoff team this season? - Spencer Lazary

Well, they’re certainly playing like one, aren’t they? Every game has been a physical war, grinding down their opponents to dust and fighting to the horn, even in defeat to Tampa Bay. Some may question whether or not they can sustain this level of physicality all year, but there’s no question they can. It’s in this teams DNA, and it’s why they’re built the way they are. Jeffrey Viel will only add to that grit and physicality, making his season debut tonight.

For Jeremy Swayman, the defense and the perfect penalty kill, a huge litmus test starts tonight. Boston takes on Vegas tonight, and it doesn’t get easier from there. After that, Boston has Colorado on Saturday, Utah on Sunday, before returning home and greeting Brad Marchand’s Florida Panthers on Tuesday. If Boston goes 2-2 or better, there’s no doubt in my mind they’re a playoff-caliber team. If I had to guess right now, I’d say yes, they’ll make it in April. - Macias

Question #2: Do you think the Maple Leafs regret the Minten trade? - MapleLeafsFan23

Well, based on how you’re framing the question and trade itself as “The Fraser Minten Trade,” I think we can see how this one is starting off. The trade that occurred at the horn of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline saw the Bruins send veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo (with $615k retained) to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Minten, a 2026 conditional first round pick, and a 2025 fourth round pick.

First, Boston selected defenseman Vashek Blanár with the fourth-round selection, and he’s already played two SHL games and posted four points in eight Swedish Junior league games.

As for the condition on the 2026 pick, if it becomes a top-five pick, then it slides to 2027.

It was a clear-as-day win-now move for the Leafs, who lost in the second round to Florida then saw superstar Mitch Marner walk away, recouping Nicolas Roy from Vegas in a sign-and-trade.

As for Minten, well, he earned his roster spot as the third-line center, and he’s excelled. Every game he generates offense while he also plays a key role on Boston’s penalty kill, which is 100% (14/14) on the season.

Carlo plays alongside Morgan Rielly. If the Leafs win a cup, then they won’t care about three years from now when Boston will have Minten in the top six, along with whomever they select this June.

If they don’t, and Carlo walks away as a free agent in 2027 while Minten becomes a core piece for Boston, you can bet your bottom dollar Toronto will regret it. - Macias

Question #3: Do you think Pasta is going to get traded this season? - Hockeyfan23

The Bruins will not be trading David Pastrnak this season.

The 2014 first-round pick is the main guy for the Bruins as they continue their retool, and is a prime candidate to be their next captain. The Bruins also want to be a playoff team again as soon as possible, so trading Pastrnak just wouldn't make sense at this time.

Pastrnak is also locked up until the end of the 2030-31 season and has a no-movement clause for each of the next three seasons. With this, it's fair to say that Pastrnak won't be getting traded by the Bruins this season. - DeRosa

Question #4: What Bruins player has surprised you the most so far this season? - Anonymous

There’s a few candidates for this question. First, the way Sean Kuraly looks like he’s still 26 out there has been a boon for Boston’s fourth line and penalty kill. Mason Lohrei took a nice step physically and looks much more comfortable. Jordan Harris excelled in his first two games since entering as the seventh man, getting his opportunity thanks to Hampus Lindholm’s injury. Harris would likely be my answer as a player, and I wrote about him here yesterday.

However, I’m going to cheat your question just a little bit. Instead of a player, I’m going to go with Head Coach Marco Sturm.

Sturm has had the biggest impact a coach could possibly have. The team has fully bought into his complex, speed-based system and have excelled. It took Sturm one training camp to help rediscover Boston’s identity, something neither Jim Montgomery nor Joe Sacco could do. Boston’s blown past any and all preseason expectations, and that’s largely thanks to how good of a job Sturm’s done systemically with his team. For that alone, he’s been the biggest and most-welcoming surprise. - Macias

Question #5: With McDavid and Eichel and other top players/scorers off the table already, is there any hope of the Bs getting scoring via 2026 free agency? - Sweeney4Eva

We certainly have seen some former top 2026 pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) sign extensions with their current clubs lately. Besides Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel, other stars like Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets) and Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild) have also signed extensions with their current clubs instead of testing the market next summer.

Yet, there are still some remaining pending UFAs who could help Boston's scoring if they hit the market next summer. Players like Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles Kings), Martin Necas (Colorado Avalanche), Artemi Panarin (New York Rangers), Alex Tuch (Buffalo Sabres), and Nick Schmaltz (Utah Mammoth) stand out.

There is still a lot of time between now and July 1 of next year, so these players could very well sign extensions before free agency opens. Yet, right now, there is still hope that the Bruins could be able to boost their scoring in free agency next summer. - DeRosa

Question #6: What under-the-radar Bruins prospect do you think fans should pay more attention to? - Anonymous

One under-the-radar Bruins prospect who I personally believe should be watched more closely this season is forward Chris Pelosi. The 6-foot-2 forward is currently in his second season with Quinnipiac University and has the potential to be a difference-maker for them in 2025-26.

Pelosi's first collegiate season with Quinnipiac in 2024-25 when went, as he recorded 13 goals, 11 assists, and 24 points in 38 games. Yet, he notably showed clear signs of improvement as this past season went on. So far this campaign, the Sewell, New Jersey native has scored two goals in three games.

Overall, while Pelosi may not be the most-talked-about Bruins prospect, there is plenty to like about the young center's game. Because of this, the 2023 third-round pick should not be ignored this campaign. I think he could become a nice part of Boston's roster later down the road. - DeRosa