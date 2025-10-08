    • Powered by Roundtable

    Bruins' Morning Skate Lines Ahead Of Season Opener

    Michael DeRosa
    Oct 8, 2025, 17:40
    The Boston Bruins officially kick off their 2025-26 season on Oct. 8 against the Washington Capitals. They will be aiming to get their campaign started off on the right foot by picking up a victory against a Capitals club that finished last regular season at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

    The Bruins were on the ice ahead of their Oct. 8 matchup against the Capitals for their morning skate. Here were the lines during it, as reported by The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa

    Bruins' Forwards 

    First Line: Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak

    Second Line: Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, Viktor Arvidsson

    Third Line: Tanner Jeannot, Fraser Minten, Mikey Eyssimont 

    Fourth Line: Marat Khusnutdinov, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic

    Bruins' Defensemen 

    First Pairing: Mason Lohrei & Charlie McAvoy 

    Second Pairing: Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke 

    Third Pairing: Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju 

    Bruins' Goaltender 

    Jeremy Swayman

    If this ends up being the lines the Bruins go with against the Capitals, Arvidsson, Jeannot, and Eyssimont would be making their regular-season debuts for the Black and Gold. Furthermore, Kuraly would play in his regular season game as a Bruin since the 2020-21 campaign.

    Nevertheless, it will be very interesting to see how the Bruins perform against the Capitals from here. 