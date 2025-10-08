Bruins' Morning Skate Lines Ahead Of Season Opener

The Boston Bruins officially kick off their 2025-26 season on Oct. 8 against the Washington Capitals. They will be aiming to get their campaign started off on the right foot by picking up a victory against a Capitals club that finished last regular season at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
The Bruins were on the ice ahead of their Oct. 8 matchup against the Capitals for their morning skate. Here were the lines during it, as reported by The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa.
First Line: Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak
Second Line: Pavel Zacha, Casey Mittelstadt, Viktor Arvidsson
Third Line: Tanner Jeannot, Fraser Minten, Mikey Eyssimont
Fourth Line: Marat Khusnutdinov, Sean Kuraly, Mark Kastelic
First Pairing: Mason Lohrei & Charlie McAvoy
Second Pairing: Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke
Third Pairing: Nikita Zadorov & Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
If this ends up being the lines the Bruins go with against the Capitals, Arvidsson, Jeannot, and Eyssimont would be making their regular-season debuts for the Black and Gold. Furthermore, Kuraly would play in his regular season game as a Bruin since the 2020-21 campaign.
Nevertheless, it will be very interesting to see how the Bruins perform against the Capitals from here.