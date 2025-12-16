Bruins Place Key Defenseman On Injured Reserve

The Boston Bruins have announced that they have placed defenseman Jonathan Aspirot on injured reserve (IR).

Aspirot being placed on IR comes after the left-shot defenseman was forced to leave the Bruins' Dec. 11 game against the Winnipeg Jets early due to injury. He then was not in the lineup for the Bruins during their most recent matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 14. Now, this IR placement confirms that he is set to miss more time.

Aspirot being placed on IR is less than ideal for the Bruins, as the 26-year-old defenseman has been a nice part of their blueline since being called up in late October from the Providence Bruins.

In 19 games so far this season with Boston, Aspirot has posted one goal, eight penalty minutes, 28 blocks, 32 hits, and a plus-8 rating. He has also played in five games for Providence this season, where he has recorded one goal, three points, and a plus-2 rating.

Besides Aspirot being on IR, the Bruins also have multiple other defensemen sidelined due to injury. Among them are Jordan Harris, Michael Callahan, and Henri Jokiharju. Thus, it makes sense that the Bruins claimed defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok off waivers from the Dallas Stars on Dec. 16.