Bruins' Projected Lineup For Matchup vs. Mammoth

The Boston Bruins are back on the ice on Dec. 16 to face off against the Utah Mammoth. The Bruins will be aiming to bounce back in this contest after losing to the Minnesota Wild in their last game by a 6-2 final score.
The Bruins previously played the Mammoth on Oct. 19, where they lost by a 3-2 final score. Now, Boston will be looking to get their revenge and defeat Utah this time around.
While the Bruins lost their last game against the Wild in a poor fashion, it appears that head coach Marco Sturm is not going to make changes to their lineup against the Mammoth.
Here is the Bruins' projected lineup for their matchup against the Mammoth, based on their lines at morning skate.
Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Marat Khusnutdinov
Alex Steeves- Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont
Tanner Jeannot- Sean Kuraly- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov & Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei & Victor Soderstrom