Bruins' Projected Lineup For Matchup vs. Mammoth

The Boston Bruins are back on the ice on Dec. 16 to face off against the Utah Mammoth. The Bruins will be aiming to bounce back in this contest after losing to the Minnesota Wild in their last game by a 6-2 final score.

The Bruins previously played the Mammoth on Oct. 19, where they lost by a 3-2 final score. Now, Boston will be looking to get their revenge and defeat Utah this time around.

While the Bruins lost their last game against the Wild in a poor fashion, it appears that head coach Marco Sturm is not going to make changes to their lineup against the Mammoth.

Here is the Bruins' projected lineup for their matchup against the Mammoth, based on their lines at morning skate.

Bruins' Forward Lines

Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Marat Khusnutdinov

Alex Steeves- Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot- Sean Kuraly- Mark Kastelic

Bruins' Defense Pairings

Nikita Zadorov & Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm & Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei & Victor Soderstrom