Bruins Promising Prospect Having Great Start In AHL

Georgii Merkulov was among the Boston Bruins' notable cuts ahead of the 2025-26 season. The 25-year-old forward had to be placed on waivers before being sent down to Boston's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins. While it seemed possible that another club would steal him from Boston, he cleared waivers.

Merkulov clearing waivers is something Providence must be happy about, as the promising prospect is off to a strong start with the AHL squad in 2025-26.

In two games so far this season with Providence, Merkulov has recorded one goal, three assists, four points, and a plus-1 rating. This includes him scoring a goal and recording two assists in Providence's 3-2 overtime win over the Bridgeport Islanders on Oct. 11.

With Merkulov looking to get another chance on the Bruins' NHL roster, him having a start like this is certainly a good thing. The young forward will now look to continue to make an impact with Providence, as it could very well open the door for him to get called up to Boston's roster in the near future.

There is no question that Merkulov has shown promise throughout his time in the AHL with Providence, too. In 203 career AHL games with Providence, he has recorded 71 goals, 112 assists, 183 points, and a plus-1 rating. This includes him posting 24 goals, 31 assists, and 55 points in 67 games with Providence this past season.