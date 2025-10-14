Bruins Prospect Report: Hagens, Poitras, Lysell & More

With the 2025-26 season being underway, now is the perfect time to catch up with how some of the Boston Bruins' prospects are performing early on this campaign. The Black and Gold have a ton of prospects to keep an eye on as the campaign rolls on, so we here at The Hockey News Boston Bruins will be having weekly prospect reports moving forward.

Let's now kick off this series by looking at a handful of notable Bruins prospects, like James Hagens, Matthew Poitras, and Fabian Lysell.

James Hagens Having Solid Start With Boston College

Bruins top prospect James Hagens is having a solid start with Boston College (BC) this season. While he has yet to score his first goal of the season with BC in 2025-26, he is creating offense with his playmaking, as he has recorded three assists. The 2025 seventh-overall pick will now be looking to build off his strong start with BC from here.

Hagens showed his offensive potential this past season with BC, too, as he recorded 11 goals, 26 assists, and 37 points in 37 games. With this, it would not be surprising in the slightest if we see Hagens go off offensively with BC as the 2025-26 campaign rolls on.

Matthew Poitras Has Big Night For Providence Bruins

Matthew Poitras was among the most notable roster cuts the Bruins made ahead of the 2025-26 season. However, the 21-year-old forward is certainly having a strong start down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins this season. The 2022 second-round pick had a big four-assist night for Providence in their 6-3 win over the Charlotte Checkers on Oct. 12.

Seeing Poitras put together a multi-point performance like this for Providence is very encouraging. If he continues to have games like this, it could very well open the door for him to get another chance on Boston's roster in the near future. In 33 games last season with Boston, he recorded one goal and 11 points.

Fabian Lysell Gets Hat Trick With Providence

Poitras was not the only Bruins prospect who shined for Providence during their recent matchup against the Checkers. This is because 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell scored three goals and recorded an assist in Providence's contest against Charlotte.

With Lysell looking to get called up to Boston's roster, recording a hat trick while with Providence is certainly a step in the right direction for the young winger. It will now be interesting to see if the 22-year-old forward can build off his big game for Providence as the season continues from here.

Dean Letourneau Finding His Offense With BC

Dean Letourneau is currently in his sophomore season with BC, and it is fair to say that it is off to a great start. After posting just three assists in 36 games during his freshman year with BC, Letourneau already has two points in three games with the school this season. He also notably scored his first career NCAA goal for BC during their recent contest against Minnesota.

Letourneau starting to find his offense with BC is undoubtedly a good sign. The youngster has also been standing out with his physical play with BC, too. Because of this, all eyes should be on the 2024 first-round pick as this season continues.

Will Zellers Making Impact At University of North Dakota

Will Zellers is another Bruins prospect who is having a nice start to their season at the college level. In two games so far this season with the University of North Dakota, the 19-year-old forward has recorded one goal and one assist.

Zellers certainly demonstrated his offensive potential this past season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Green Bay Gamblers. In 52 games with the USHL club on the year, the 2024 third-round pick led the league with 44 goals and recorded 71 points. Now, he is already translating some of that offense over to the University of North Dakota this season, which is great to see.

Cooper Simpson Shining In USHL

Bruins prospect Cooper Simpson is currently playing for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL, and it is fair to say that the 2025 third-round pick is having a strong start to the campaign. In eight games so far with the USHL club on the year, he has recorded three goals, nine points, 26 penalty minutes, and a plus-2 rating.

Simpson also just had a big season with Shakopee High School in Minnesota in 2024-25. In 31 games with the school this past season, he led all Minnesota high school players with 49 goals and recorded 83 points. With this, the 6-foot-1 forward is certainly an intriguing prospect in the Bruins' system, and it will be fascinating to see if he can keep his hot start up with the Phantoms from here.