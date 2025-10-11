Bruins Provide Latest Hampus Lindholm Injury News

When Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm left the Original Six club's Oct. 9 contest against the Chicago Blackhawks with a lower-body injury, fans were naturally concerned. The left-shot defenseman missed most of this past season after suffering a broken kneecap.

However, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm provided a new update ahead of the club's Oct. 11 matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, and it appears Lindholm's injury is not too serious.



While speaking to reporters, including WEEI's Scott McLaughlin, Sturm shared that Lindholm is considered day-to-day and is expected to return to the ice on Oct. 12.

Although Lindholm being injured is not ideal, it is certainly promising to hear that he is not expected to miss much time at all. When noting that he is an incredibly important part of the Bruins' defense, Boston needs him to get healthy if they hope to continue their strong start to the season.

It will now be interesting to see how Lindholm's recovery goes from here. While he will not be in the lineup against the Sabres, it thankfully seems likely that he will not miss too much time after this, based on this update from Sturm.

In two games so far this season with the Bruins, Lindholm has recorded zero points, three blocks, and a minus-1 rating.