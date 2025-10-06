Bruins Reveal 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

The Boston Bruins' 2025-26 season opener is just about here, as they kick off their campaign against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 8. They will certainly be looking to start the year on the right foot after their tough 2024-25 season.

Now, with the regular season just about here, the Bruins have officially revealed their opening night roster. The Bruins' roster at the start of the season will consist of 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Here is who officially made the Bruins' opening night roster.

Bruins' Forwards

Viktor Arvidsson

Johnny Beecher

Mikey Eyssimont

Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot

Mark Kastelic

Marat Khusnutdinov

Sean Kuraly

Elias Lindholm

Fraser Minten

Casey Mittelstadt

David Pastrnak

Jeffrey Viel

Pavel Zacha

Bruins' Defensemen

Jordan Harris

Henri Jokiharju

Hampus Lindholm

Charlie McAvoy

Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov

Bruins' Goaltenders