    Bruins Reveal 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

    Michael DeRosa
    Oct 6, 2025, 21:28
    Oct 6, 2025, 21:28
    The Boston Bruins' 2025-26 season opener is just about here, as they kick off their campaign against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 8. They will certainly be looking to start the year on the right foot after their tough 2024-25 season. 

    Now, with the regular season just about here, the Bruins have officially revealed their opening night roster. The Bruins' roster at the start of the season will consist of 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders. 

    Here is who officially made the Bruins' opening night roster.

    Bruins' Forwards 

    • Viktor Arvidsson
    • Johnny Beecher
    • Mikey Eyssimont
    • Morgan Geekie
    • Tanner Jeannot
    • Mark Kastelic
    • Marat Khusnutdinov
    • Sean Kuraly
    • Elias Lindholm
    • Fraser Minten
    • Casey Mittelstadt
    • David Pastrnak
    • Jeffrey Viel
    • Pavel Zacha

    Bruins' Defensemen 

    • Jordan Harris
    • Henri Jokiharju
    • Hampus Lindholm
    • Charlie McAvoy
    • Andrew Peeke
    • Nikita Zadorov

    Bruins' Goaltenders 

    • Jeremy Swayman
    • Joonas Korpisalo