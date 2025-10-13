    • Powered by Roundtable

    Bruins Reveal Lineup For Lightning Matchup

    Michael DeRosa
    Oct 13, 2025, 16:05
    Bruins vs. Lightning ( © Eric Canha-Imagn Images)

    The Boston Bruins are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 13. The Bruins are entering this contest hot, as they have won each of their first three games of the 2025-26 season. This includes a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in their last game on Oct. 11. 

    However, with the Lightning having plenty of star talent, they will not be an easy opponent for the Bruins to face. Thus, if the Bruins hope to extend their season-opening winning streak, they will need to be on their A-game. 

    The Bruins are making one notable change for their contest against the Lightning, as Joonas Korpisalo will be starting over Jeremy Swayman. Korpisalo came up clutch in the Bruins' overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 9, saving 21 out of 24 shots.

    Here is the Bruins' lineup for their matchup against the Lightning, as reported by The Hockey News' Russell Macias

    Bruins' Forwards 

    First Line: Morgan Geekie - Elias Lindholm - David Pastrnak

    Second Line: Pavel Zacha - Casey Mittelstadt - Viktor Arvidsson 

    Third Line: Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mikey Eyssimont 

    Fourth Line: Marat Khusnutdinov - Sean Kuraly - Mark Kastelic

    Bruins' Defensemen 

    First Pairing: Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy 

    Second Pairing: Jordan Harris - Andrew Peeke 

    Third Pairing: Nikita Zadorov - Henri Jokiharju 

    Bruins' Goaltender 

    Joonas Korpisalo 