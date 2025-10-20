Bruins Should Call Up Top Prospect Right Now

The Boston Bruins started the 2025-26 season fantastically, as they won each of their first three games. This included them defeating a very good Washington Capitals club on opening night by a 3-1 final score.

With this, the vibes were certainly high with the Bruins out of the gate, but things have since quickly changed. The Bruins have fallen back down to Earth after their awesome start, as they have lost each of their four games in regulation.

The Bruins have also been struggling to produce offense lately, as they have scored just three goals over their last two games. This includes them recording just 14 shots against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 18.

With the way things have been going lately for the Bruins, they should not be afraid to call up one of their players from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Providence Bruins. When looking at Providence's roster, one clear call-up candidate who should be considered is 2021 first-round pick Fabian Lysell.

Lysell is enjoying a hot with Providence right now. The young forward is currently on a three-game point streak, where he has recorded three goals and six points over that span. His performance against the Charlotte Checkers on Oct. 12 was his most impressive game, though, as he recorded a hat trick and an assist.

Given how Lysell has started this season, it would not hurt for Boston to give him another chance on their roster. He could give them another player to consider for their second-line right wing spot, which is in clear need of a serious boost right now.